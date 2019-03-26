Home

Sharon Nakich

Sharon Nakich Notice
On March 23, 2019, Sharon Beth Nakich, 41, of Forest Hill, Maryland, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and in the arms of her loving husband, Matt, on Saturday, March 23, 2019.Born May 29, 1977 in New York City, New York, she was the daughter of Robert and Carolynn Ranftle. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert. She is survived by her husband, Matt and her stepson, Lucas Nakich & brother, Michael Ranftle of New Jersey.Family and friends are invited to honor Sharon's life with a Memorial Service on Sunday, March 31 at 4:00 p.m. at Evans Funeral Chapel – 3 Newport Drive, Forest Hill, Maryland. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations in Sharon's memory be made to the Neuroendocrine Tumor Research Foundation (https://netrf.org/donate/). Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 26, 2019
