Sharon Rosewag, 56 of Catonsville, Maryland passed away June 11, 2020. Sharon was born May 23, 1964 at Sinai Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland. Preceded in death by her partner, Dean Clarke. Sharon is survived by her parents Susan and James Rosewag; daughters; Madison Clarke and Lucinda Clarke; her sisters, Jill Smith and husband Rick, Susanne Schulz and wife Amanda; half-brother Forrest Lauff; Niece, Allie Mitchell; Nephews, Aidan Lewis and Spencer Lewis; and many cousins.



Sharon had a long talented career as a hair stylist. She had a flair for design and fashion. She loved dancing and music, of all genres from classical to the Grateful Dead. She enjoyed attending the theater, opera's and concerts. She enjoyed traveling, sharing her photos and talking about her trips to Greece, Mexico and many skiing destinations in the United States.



Sharon enjoyed gardening, flowers, bird watching, camping, hiking, swimming, snorkeling and cooking. She was known for her Sauerkraut and Pork dish that she shared every year at Thanksgiving.



She loved and was very proud of her beautiful daughters. Sharon had an immense love for everyone and was blessed to have many friends.



Sharon's colorful spirit will always shine in our hearts forever.



