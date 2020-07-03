1/1
Sharon Trexler
Sharon Elaine Trexler, 73, was a 45-year resident of Havre de Grace. She spent many years working for Frank's Shoes, Joseph's Dept. Store, Jackie's Crab House, then for the VA in Perry Point where she retired.

She loved flowers and working in her flower gardens. She also enjoyed collecting rocking horses, bears, and, most recently, frogs.

She also had a love of cats, almost always having one around the house. She would always host a big 4th of July cookout for the family. Family and friends would come over, enjoy the parade, some great food, and finish with fireworks.

One of her true passions was reading. She had a wall full of books, and could read a novel in a day. She truly loved reading.

Sharon is survived by her Sweetheart, dear friend, and partner, Melvin Brill; her son, Patrick J. Trexler (ret. U.S. Navy); her daughter, Amy J. White and husband Paul W. White; her sister, Janice Stevenson and husband Jay Stevenson; her grandchildren, Jeremy, Jason, Jacob, and Amanda; her nieces, Heather and Erin; and her great-grandchildren, Payton and TJ.

Sharon passed peacefully Friday, June 26, 2020, with her children by her side.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 3, 2020.
