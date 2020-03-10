Home

Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900

Sharon Weinberg

Sharon Weinberg Notice
Sharon Weinberg (nee Sachs), of Baltimore, Md, passed away on March 9, 2020, at the age of 67 on the day of her 41st wedding anniversary. She is survived by her loving husband Donn Weinberg, her children Paul (Nissa) Weinberg, and Kate Weinberg (Justin Radford), her sister Diane (Samuel) Egorin, and by her grandchildren Adley, Rece, and Laila Weinberg. Mrs. Weinberg was predeceased by her sister Anita Trilling, and by her parents Raymond and Rebecca Sachs.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Thursday, March 12, at 2:30 pm. Interment Har Sinai Cemetery - Garrison Forest Road. Please omit flowers. The family will be receiving at 6717 Evanston Road, Baltimore, MD 21209, Thursday following interment with a service at 7pm, Friday from 11am to 4pm, and Saturday, from 12pm to 8pm.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020
