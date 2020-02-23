Home

Sharyn Bolinger

Sharyn Bolinger Notice
On February 15, 2020, Sharyn L. Bolinger (nee France), beloved wife of Michael E. Bolinger; devoted mother of Duncan Bolinger and his wife Kirsten and Christian Bolinger and his wife Nancy; loving grandmother of Brandon and Carter Bolinger; sister of the late Greg France and Bobby France.

A Memorial Service will be held at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church Parish Hall, located at 2892 State Route 97, Glenwood, Howard County, Md. 21738 at 10:30 AM on Friday, February 28, 2020. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the . donatenow.heart.org/Donate
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 23, 2020
