Shawki Malek M.D.

Shawki Malek M.D. Notice
On April 22, 2019, Shawki Nimer Malek, MD, beloved husband of Leyla Malek (nee Akel), devoted father of Alia, Rana (Nilesh), Hussam (Natalie), and Samar Malek. Loving grandfather of Manal, Tala, Gabriel, and Mariam. Dear brother of Wasfi, Samir, Joseph, Souad, and Issam. A Christian Burial Service will be celebrated on Wednesday, 12 Noon at St. Mary's Antiochian Orthodox Church, (909 Shawan Road, Cockeysville, Md. 21030). Interment St. Mary's Catholic Orthodox Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to: St. Mary's Antiochian Orthodox Church in Dr. Malek's memory. https://www.paypal.com/donate/?token=L1PqxdCsCtmu5bNZtLXSsPnxhQ-te45dxyEz9TrCo66 BAEsTdhOVwcLNL6lwINDdw9oFW&country.x=US&locale.x=
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 24, 2019
