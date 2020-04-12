Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ambrose Funeral Home
1328 Sulphur Spring Road
Arbutus, MD 21227
410-242-2211
Resources
More Obituaries for Shawn Koehler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shawn Joseph Koehler


1996 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shawn Joseph Koehler Notice
Shawn Joseph Koehler, age 23, sadly passed away on April 8, 2020. He was the beloved son of Paul and Susan (nee Graham) Koehler. He was the dear brother of Bradley Koehler, Jill Koehler, and her husband Alexander Iwaskiw. He was the cherished grandson of the late Stewart and Helen Koehler, and the late George and Dorothy Graham.

Shawn was a graduate of Maiden Choice School and later attended Athelas Institute. Shawn enjoyed basketball, swimming, music, video games, and spending time with his family. He had an unforgettable smile and laugh. He will be missed by many cousins, aunts, uncles, classmates, teachers, and friends.

A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Maryland. To view and sign the online guestbook, please visit: www.ambrosefuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shawn's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -