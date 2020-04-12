|
|
Shawn Joseph Koehler, age 23, sadly passed away on April 8, 2020. He was the beloved son of Paul and Susan (nee Graham) Koehler. He was the dear brother of Bradley Koehler, Jill Koehler, and her husband Alexander Iwaskiw. He was the cherished grandson of the late Stewart and Helen Koehler, and the late George and Dorothy Graham.
Shawn was a graduate of Maiden Choice School and later attended Athelas Institute. Shawn enjoyed basketball, swimming, music, video games, and spending time with his family. He had an unforgettable smile and laugh. He will be missed by many cousins, aunts, uncles, classmates, teachers, and friends.
A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Maryland. To view and sign the online guestbook, please visit: www.ambrosefuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 12, 2020