Sister Shawn Marie Maguire, a Sister of Notre Dame de Namur, died peacefully on September 17, 2020, at the age of 81 in the 63rd year of her religious life. Her passing is mourned by the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, her brothers Patrick and Michael (Diane) Maguire, nieces and nephews, her good friend Pat Goldthwaite, and faculty, students and alumnae of Maryvale Preparatory School in Lutherville MD, where she served as Principal and President from 1981 through 2012.



Funeral Mass and burial will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur Development Office, P.O. Box 157, Stevenson MD 21153, or to the Sister Shawn Marie Maguire SND Endowment Fund at Maryvale Preparatory School, 11300 Falls Road, Lutherville MD 21093.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store