Shawn Patrick Durkin
On July 15, 2020, Shawn Patrick Durkin tragically passed. He is survived by his loving wife Theresa Angela and their cherished children Alexandria Victoria, Dillon Michael, Zackery Connor and Declan Andrew, Beloved son of Joan M. Durkin and the late Thomas P. Durkin.

Dear brother of Tommy P. Durkin. Also survived by many family and friends.

Visitation at Kaczorowski Funeral Home on Thursday and Friday from 4-8 PM. A Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday, 11 AM, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church. Interment to follow at Holy Rosary Cemetery.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Kaczorowski Funeral Home
JUL
24
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Kaczorowski Funeral Home
JUL
25
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart of Jesus Church
July 23, 2020
Theresa and family, As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Shawn was a loving husband, dad, son, brother and friend to everyone he met. We will miss you Shawn and glad that we had the chance to be a part of your family. RIP Love, Bruce, Janice and Haley
Bruce, Janice and Haley
Family
