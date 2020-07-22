On July 15, 2020, Shawn Patrick Durkin tragically passed. He is survived by his loving wife Theresa Angela and their cherished children Alexandria Victoria, Dillon Michael, Zackery Connor and Declan Andrew, Beloved son of Joan M. Durkin and the late Thomas P. Durkin.
Dear brother of Tommy P. Durkin. Also survived by many family and friends.
Visitation at Kaczorowski Funeral Home on Thursday and Friday from 4-8 PM. A Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday, 11 AM, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church. Interment to follow at Holy Rosary Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 22, 2020.