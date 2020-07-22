Theresa and family, As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Shawn was a loving husband, dad, son, brother and friend to everyone he met. We will miss you Shawn and glad that we had the chance to be a part of your family. RIP Love, Bruce, Janice and Haley

