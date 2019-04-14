Home

On April 12, 2019, Sheila Cohen (nee Chiat); beloved wife of the late William Cohen; cherished mother of Lauren (Marc) Freeman and Jonathan Cohen; dear sister of Joyce (Stanley) Winakur and the late Lee (Nancy) Chiat; adored grandmother of Alexa Freeman and Madison Mobley; also survived by loving nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family, and dear friends.Funeral services and interment will be held at United Hebrew Cemetery - 3901 Washington Blvd on Monday, April 15, at 2 pm. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to ACCO (Ari's Bears), 6880 Distribution Dr., Beltsville, MD 20705.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 14, 2019
