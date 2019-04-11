Home

Witzke Funeral Homes, Inc.
5555 Twin Knolls Road
Columbia, MD 21045
(410) 992-9090
Sheila Cronvich
Calling hours
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St.Louis Roman Catholic Chapel
12500 Clarksville Pike
Clarksville, DC
On April 8, 2019, Sheila M. Cronvich of Columbia, Beloved wife of the late Lester L. Cronvich: Devoted Mother of Anne Cecile Cronvich; Loving Grandmother of Maureen Cronvich-Wright and Daniel P. Nagle. Family and friends are invited to call at the Witzke Funeral Homes Inc., 5555 Twin Knolls Road. Columbia, MD 21045 on Sunday from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, 11:00 a.m at St.Louis Roman Catholic Chapel, 12500 Clarksville Pike, Clarksville, MD 21029. Interment in St. Louis Catholic Church Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to the . Online memorials may be made at www.witzkefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 11, 2019
