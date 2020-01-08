|
|
Sheila Cross Greenfield, 75, of Columbia, died Wednesday, January 1, 2020.
She was born to the late Eric and Nancy Cross, March 25, 1944, in Birmingham, England. Sheila graduated from James Allen's Girls' School (JAGS) in 1962 and received a Bachelor of Science in Economics from The University of Hull in 1966. She then went on to London Business School (LBS), where she was the first female to earn a Master of Science in Business Studies.
Shortly after graduating from LBS, she boarded the Queen Elizabeth II (QE2) bound for New York City. From New York, she made her way to Pittsburgh, PA to begin her career at Management Science Associates, where she worked until she retired as a Vice President in 2013. During her time in Pittsburgh, she made friendships that lasted throughout her lifetime.
In 1972, she relocated to Columbia, MD. In Columbia, Sheila was an active member of the community, volunteering for many organizations, including The Arc of Howard County, the Columbia Triathlon Association, and Leadership Howard County. She was an avid triathlete, finishing three IRONMAN triathlons (including two World Championships in Kona, Hawaii).
Sheila leaves behind her daughter Anne and husband, Zach Terwilliger, of Alexandria, VA, and their two children, Charlotte (9) and George (6); her son Paul and wife, Sarah, of Washington, D.C., and their son, Hudson (2); her sister Barbara Hoskins and friend Marianne Rieder of Wichtrach, Switzerland; and her longtime friend and companion John Overdeck of Columbia, MD. She was predeceased by her son Mark who passed in 2001.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to The Arc of Howard County. A visitation will be held on Sunday, January 12th from 2-5pm at HARRY H. WITZKE'S FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD. The funeral will be held on Monday, January 13th at 11am at St. John's Episcopal Church, 9120 Frederick Road, Ellicott City, MD.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020