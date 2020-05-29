Tough, passionate, and the definition of "vim and vigor", Sheila Grace Davis né Sweeney passed from this life on Saturday, May 23, 2020. A war bride of World War II, William Enzy Davis married and brought her back to his hometown of Baltimore, MD in 1946. She is remembered in this world by her three daughters-Cheryl Nicholson, Joanne Sandbek, and Michele Cilento, her nine grandchildren, and seventeen great-grandchildren. She was cared for in life up to her last moment by her daughter, Joanne. She taught her family that life can be hard but that they're made of tough stuff. She came into this world on the heels of World War I, lived in London during World War II losing her sister to a bomb, taking a bullet in the leg, but walking away from that knowing that life is still good and meant to be experienced. She danced her way across the stage as a senior dancer in an award-winning dance troupe and went white water river tubing in Jamaica at the age of 81. She lived with her daughter, Joanne and her family, since 1985 and poured into the lives of Joanne's daughters-Heather and Sarah. Her car was theirs and her French braids were the best. Richard, her grandson, was always a favorite phone call no matter where he happened to be in the world. She loved her family and knew how precious it was so if you came to visit her, know that it was these visits she lived for. If you didn't, know that you missed out on someone so special. That's what she would want to tell anyone reading this-go see your mom, dad, or grandparent. They might seem like a small part of your world, but you are their whole world. She would also want you to eat as many Kit-Kats as you'd like and drink as much tea, with just a bit milk, as you can. Fish 'n Chips are also never a bad idea.



