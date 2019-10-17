|
Sheila Hutman, 82, passed away Friday, October 11 in Los Angeles, CA. She is survived by her husband, Richard, and her three sons, Jon, Ted, and Mark, and her granddaughters Rebecca and Eleanor.
Sheila received her Bachelor's degree in English from Simmons College, and her Master's Degree in Liberal Arts from Johns Hopkins University. She worked for thirty years in the field of medical writing and research, for clients including Dr. Art Ulene and the Rand Corporation. Sheila had a passion for art, travel, and education which she shared whole-heartedly with her family and friends.
Memorial services will be held at Leo Baeck Temple, Sunday, October 20, 2019 at noon. Donations may be made in Sheila's name to the HHT Foundation or Leo Baeck Temple.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 17, 2019