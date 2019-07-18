April 10, 1930 -



June 14, 2019



Sheila Kelly McCarthy passed away on June 14, 2019 in Bradenton, Florida.



Sheila was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania the middle daughter of three, to William Kelly and Ann Mack Kelly. Sheila was an excellent student and graduated valedictorian of her class from Dallas High in 1948. She earned a full scholarship to College Misericordia and graduated in 1952.



Sheila married Richard (Dick) McCarthy in 1955 and settled in Springfield, Virginia, where they had four daughters. In 1967, the family moved into the Montpelier neighborhood of Laurel, Maryland. Sheila taught at Oaklands Elementary School. A life long teacher, Sheila taught mostly sixth grade. She retired from teaching after 38 years in 1991.



In 2015 Sheila and Dick moved to Palm Coast, Florida to be near family and friends. After Dick passed away in 2017, Sheila moved to Bradenton, Florida.



Sheila is survived by her daughters:Colleen (Ty) Planz, Shannon (Gary) Mueller, Erin (Jeff) Palmer, Shawn (Chris) Kearney, her sister Mavreen Kelly (Fred) Veihmeyer, six grandchildren and one great grandson.



A memorial service for Sheila will be held on Thursday, September 26th, 11:00am at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Laurel, Maryland. Sheila will be buried with her husband of 62 years, Dick McCarthy in Corning, New York on Saturday, September 28th at 11:00am. Published in Baltimore Sun on July 18, 2019