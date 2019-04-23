Home

On April 21, 2019, Sheila Kleinman Sachs; beloved wife of Steve Sachs; cherished mother of Elisabeth Sachs (David Sheehy) and Leon Sachs II (Pearl James); devoted sister of Theodore Kleinman (Marsha Cohen); loving grandmother of Jack Sachs Sheehy, Liza Sachs Sheehy, and Chloe James Sachs; dear daughter of the late Fay and Alexander Kleinman.Funeral services are private. Friends may call at 5 Roland Mews (Cross Keys), Baltimore, MD 21210, on Tuesday, April 23, from 5-8pm. All are invited to a memorial celebration of Sheila's life that will be held at Westminster Hall, 519 W. Fayette Street, Baltimore, MD 21201 from 4-6pm on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Death with Dignity, 520 SW 6th Avenue, Suite 1220, Portland, OR 97204 or Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, c/o Dr. Deborah Armstrong, P.O. Box 17029, Baltimore, MD 21297-1029. Please include a memo that your gift is in memory of Sheila Sachs.
