Sheila Pfeffer

On June 25, 2020 Sheila Marie Pfeffer, 42, of Forest Hill passed away in her home. She was the beloved daughter of Richard and Lynda Pfeffer, dear sister to Pamela Brink and Cindy Pfeffer-Koerber and cherished niece of Ron Frankenberry, Carla and Rick Shober and sister in law to Chris Brink and Jeff Koerber.



Sheila graduated from North Harford High School. She worked as a vet tech. Her gift to this world was her affection for all creatures great and small. She took care of ferals in her community and partnered with a rescue group to make sure they were spayed, neutered and adopted.



Whether collecting rocks/coins/jewelry, painting kindness rocks, searching for shooting stars (and making a wish upon them), watching the birds at the bird feeder or admiring the family of fox playing in her yard, Sheila found joy. Sheila treasured time with family, holidays and antiquing with her mother.



