On April 24, 2019, SHELBY ANGELE HALL daughter of the late Romona Hall and James A. Hall, Jr.; sister of M. "Tink" Duncan, Deborah Young, Jasamine Hall, James Hall III, Carlos Hall and Geraldine Fields; nieces, nephews, and host of other relatives and friends.Friends may call Friday, May 3, 2019, at Mt. Gregory United Methodist Church, 2325 Route 97, Cooksville, MD from 6-9 p.m. Family will receive friends Saturday, May 4 at Mt. Gregory from 10-11 a.m. with services to follow. Interment at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, Marriottsville, MD. Arrangements by ESTEP BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019