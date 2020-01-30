Home

Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Nuzbacks
14405 Baltimore Ave
Laurel, MD
Shelby Dean Rogers


1955 - 2020
Shelby Dean Rogers Notice
Shelby Dean Rogers, born 6 May, 1955 in Cabot, Arkansas, passed on Friday, 3 January, 2020, in Beltsville, Maryland, at the age of 64.

Shelby hailed from Arkansas but had been a resident of Maryland since the age of six. The Simmons family embraced Shelby as their own after he was left orphaned at the age of 16, when his mother, Dora, passed. Mr & Mrs Brockie Simmons, Sr. reared Shelby along with their sons and gave him a family he had not really known. Shelby enjoyed his work at the Laurel racecourse from 1994 to 2008 and thoroughly enjoyed hanging out with friends and shooting pool at many of the local establishments.

Shelby is preceded in death by his mother, Dora Belle (Perkins) Rogers and his father, John Leonard Rogers, both of Cabot, Arkansas; sister, Jo Anne "Joan" Galatas; and brother, Rueben "R.L." Rogers. Shelby is survived by one brother, Daniel L Rogers, of Cabot, Arkansas and numerous nieces and nephews.

Rapp Funeral Home handled cremation and a memorial gathering is to be held for family and friends at one of Shelby's favorite hangouts: Nuzbacks, located at 14405 Baltimore Ave, Laurel, Maryland on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 30, 2020
