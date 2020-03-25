Home

Lee A Patterson & Son Funeral Home Pa
Shelby Fair


1947 - 2020
Shelby Fair Notice
Shelby Jean Fair, 72 yrs, of Havre de Grace, MD, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020 at home. Born April 8, 1947 in Jefferson, NC, she was the daughter of the late Ralph Warren and Blanche Howell Weaver.

Mrs. Fair was formerly employed by the Horseshoe Casino of Baltimore, MD. She is survived by her husband, Donald J. Fair of Havre de Grace, MD; son, Charles M. Husfelt, Jr.; daughters, Shelby Joelle House, Sheila Marie Boyd, and Sharon Elaine Fair; 12 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; and sisters, Terry Weaver Pritt and Brenda Weaver.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Fair was preceded in death by her son, Michael James Fair, and sister, Betty Weaver Campbell..

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.

All funeral services will be private at the request of the family.

Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD

www.pattersonfuneralhomemd.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2020
