Sheldon A. Rubenstein, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on January 25, 2020, at the age of 90. He is survived by his loving wife Beverly Rubenstein (nee Gordon), his children Anthony (Dianne) Rubenstein and Jennifer Conn, his sister Sonia Hymer, and by his grandchildren Ryan, Kevin, Jacob, Brady, and Rachel Rubenstein, and Matthew (Styles) Crawford-Jennings, and Abigail Conn. Mr. Rubenstein was predeceased by his parents Jacob and Myrtle Rubenstein.
Funeral services and interment will be held at Mikro Kodesh Beth Israel Cemetery - 6700 Bowleys Lane on Tuesday, January 28, at 12 pm. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Baltimore Humane Society, 1601 Nicodemus Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136. In mourning at 7420 Prince George Road, Baltimore, MD 21208.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 26, 2020