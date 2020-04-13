|
|
Dr. Sheldon Erwin Pollekoff, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on April 12, 2020 at the age of 89. He is survived by his beloved wife of 36 years, Deborah Elizabeth Pollekoff (nee Bullman); children, Andrew Pollekoff, Allison Stolz, Anthony (Dorothy) Martin, Stacie (Frankie) Martin-Labon, Paula (Bobby) Jandorf, and Abby Pollekoff; brother-in-law, Ted Gamerman; and 11 grandchildren. He was predeceased by his sister, Lois Gamerman; and parents, Mollye and David Pollekoff.
Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Chesapeake Bay Foundation, Attn: Membership Department, 6 Herndon Avenue, Annapolis, MD 21403 or Days End Horse Rescue, P.O. Box 309, Lisbon, MD 21765.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 13 to Apr. 19, 2020