Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Service
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Sheldon G. Baylin

Sheldon G. Baylin Notice
Sheldon G. Baylin passed away on June 25, 2019 at the age of 76. He is survived by his beloved wife, Yolanda S. Baylin, children, Lawrence Baylin and Merle (Michael) Rogers, siblings, Carl (Candice) Baylin and Eileen Baylin, and many loving generations of nieces and nephews. Sheldon is predeceased by his parents, George and Harriett Baylin.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, June 30, at 10 am. Interment Bobroisker Beneficial Circle Cemetery - Rosedale. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Amicable-St. John's Lodge #25, 301 International Circle, Roman Room, Cockeysville, MD 21030. In mourning at 3705 Timber Knoll Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136, Sunday and Monday.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 27, 2019
