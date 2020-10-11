1/
Sheldon Gerson Dagurt
Sheldon Gerson Dagurt, 83, of Baltimore, MD passed away on Saturday, October 10th, 2020. Sheldon is survived by his wife Suzanne Dagurt (nee Margolis); his daughter Paige (Robert) Nathan; his sister and brother-in-law Ellen and Edward Frank and sister-in-law Amy Greenberg; his grandsons Matthew Nathan and Daniel Nathan; uncle and aunt of Erwin and Stephanie Greenberg. Sheldon is predeceased by his parents Bertha and George Dagurt.

Services are Private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to American Heart Association, Memorials and Tributes Processing Center, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060-9979 or Beth El Congregation, 8101 Park Heights Ave, Baltimore, Maryland 21208.

Published in Baltimore Sun from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sol Levinson & Bros
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
