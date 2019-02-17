Home

Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Sheldon I. Wollman

Sheldon I. Wollman Notice
On February 15, 2019, Sheldon I. Wollman, adored husband of Ellen Wollman (nee Engel); loving father of Shannon Wollman (Melissa Perham) and Dr. Megan (Michael) Wollman-Rosenwald; cherished brother of Sharon (Dr. Marshall) Botkin and Arnold (Caron) Wollman; devoted grandfather of Samuel Lucas Rosenwald, Emmy Rebecca Rosenwald and Lucas Oliver Jeske-Perham; loving son of the late Helen and Milton "Babe" Wollman and the late Anne and Louis Engel.Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Monday, February 18, at 3 pm. Interment Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery - Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Cancer Center at GBMC, 6701 N Charles St, Towson, MD 21204 or Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031. In mourning at Baltimore Hebrew Congregation, 7401 Park Heights Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21208, in the Myerberg Library.
