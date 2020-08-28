Or Copy this URL to Share

Sheldon R. Pazornik passed away on Wednesday, August 26th, 2020 at the age of 86. He is survived by his wife, Ellen Landes Pazornik; children, Sheri (Ken) Goldscher and David Pazornik; stepchildren, Dan (Kelly) Landes, Phil (Caryn) Landes, and Barb Landes (Paul Sullivan); brother, Arnold (Marilyn) Pazornik; grandchildren, Jennifer Pazornik, Ben Landes, Sydney Landes, Mikayla Landes, and Zachary Landes; and great-grandchild, Eli Robey. Sheldon was predeceased by his parents, Morris and Sophie Pazornik and Sylvia Pazornik.



Services are private. Please omit flowers.



