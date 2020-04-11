|
Shellee Helene De Gangi (nee Sacks), of Baltimore, MD, passed away on April 10, 2020 at the age of 65. Shellee's family has lost a most beloved and special person. Not only was she a devoted wife, daughter, sister, niece, cousin and friend, but she was humble, kind and generous with incredible intelligence and awareness. She never will be forgotten.
Shellee is survived by her siblings, Allan Sacks and Diane Benson-Daniels (Maurice Daniels); in-laws, Lea Ann and Robert Jordan, Georgia De Gangi and Robert Dickey, Steven De Gangi, Carol Lynn and Donna Daniels; nieces, Rachel McLeod and Chelsea Jordan; nephews, Eric (Sandra) Benson and Frank Daniels; and many beloved cousins. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Dr. Nelson De Gangi; and parents, Claire and Frank Sacks.
Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to , Memorial and Tributes Processing Center, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060-9979.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 11, 2020