On Monday, August 5, 2019, Shelly Hale Martin, 54, of Parkville, daughter of the late Seymour and Norma Hale; mother of Christopher James Martin; sister of Christine Hale, Seymour "Skip" Hale and the late Timothy Hale; aunt of Steven Paul Deba, Diana Marie Abbott, and Daniel Abbott; best friend and life partner of David Cullum.

The family will be holding services at a later date.

For full obituary or to send online condolences to the family, please see www.prittsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 11, 2019
