On June 29, 2020, Sheppard Kaplow, M.D., of Owings Mills, MD, passed away at the age of 84. He is survived by his wife, Barbara (nee Cohn), daughters, Laura Kaplow-Goldman (Andrew) and Susan Kaplow (Mark Healy), his grandchildren, Evan Kaplow-Healy, Claude Kaplow-Healy, and Danielle Goldman, and with special appreciation to his loving caregivers, Tina King, Cavel Johnson, and Patrina Neils.
Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 100 Painters Mill Road, Suite 800, Owings Mills, MD 21117.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Jun. 30 to Jul. 2, 2020.