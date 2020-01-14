Home

POWERED BY

Services
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Monkton
16924 York Road
Monkton, MD 21111
410-343-3000
Resources
More Obituaries for Sheran Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheran Davies Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sheran Davies Smith Notice
On January 12, 2020, Sheran Davies Smith, of Sparks, MD; beloved daughter of the late Ralph & Arlene Davies; loving mother of Nicol Smith O'Connor & her husband Michael; cherished grandmother of James & Patrick O'Connor and her devoted fur friend, Patty.

Family & friends will honor and celebrate Sheran's life at Evans Life Celebration Home-16924 York Road, Monkton, Maryland on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 5:30–7:30 P.M. where a Funeral Service will be held on Friday at 10:00 A.M. Interment Private. If desired, contributions may be made to the , 217 E. Redwood Street, #1100, Baltimore, MD 21201. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sheran's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -