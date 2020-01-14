|
|
On January 12, 2020, Sheran Davies Smith, of Sparks, MD; beloved daughter of the late Ralph & Arlene Davies; loving mother of Nicol Smith O'Connor & her husband Michael; cherished grandmother of James & Patrick O'Connor and her devoted fur friend, Patty.
Family & friends will honor and celebrate Sheran's life at Evans Life Celebration Home-16924 York Road, Monkton, Maryland on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 5:30–7:30 P.M. where a Funeral Service will be held on Friday at 10:00 A.M. Interment Private. If desired, contributions may be made to the , 217 E. Redwood Street, #1100, Baltimore, MD 21201. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 14, 2020