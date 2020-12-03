Our beloved Sheri Marie Bell of Laurel passed away on November 18, 2020. She is survived by her daughter Bridget Worrill and her son Tommy Bell; grandchildren Adrianna and Gianni. Mother Kitty Collins, sister Lori Silcott and brothers Michael and Jay Collins. She is preceded in death by her father Tom Collins.



She dedicated her life to the field of Addiction and was a huge part of the Laurel community. She touched many lives and will truly be missed by all.



Celebration Of Life will be held December 10, 2020 10:00am – 11:30am



First United Methodist Church 424 Main St, Laurel, Md. 20707



In lieu of flowers the family is asking for "In Memory of Sheri" donations to be dropped in the collection box the day of her celebration. These donations will be given to LARS so any checks should be made out to them.



LARS



Laurel Advocacy & Referral Services, Inc



311 Laurel Avenue, Laurel MD 20707



MASKS MUST BE WORN IN AND OUT OF THE CHURCH AT ALL TIMES



