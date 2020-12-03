1/1
Sheri Collins Bell
Our beloved Sheri Marie Bell of Laurel passed away on November 18, 2020. She is survived by her daughter Bridget Worrill and her son Tommy Bell; grandchildren Adrianna and Gianni. Mother Kitty Collins, sister Lori Silcott and brothers Michael and Jay Collins. She is preceded in death by her father Tom Collins.

She dedicated her life to the field of Addiction and was a huge part of the Laurel community. She touched many lives and will truly be missed by all.

Celebration Of Life will be held December 10, 2020 10:00am – 11:30am

First United Methodist Church 424 Main St, Laurel, Md. 20707

In lieu of flowers the family is asking for "In Memory of Sheri" donations to be dropped in the collection box the day of her celebration. These donations will be given to LARS so any checks should be made out to them.

LARS

Laurel Advocacy & Referral Services, Inc

311 Laurel Avenue, Laurel MD 20707

MASKS MUST BE WORN IN AND OUT OF THE CHURCH AT ALL TIMES

Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
December 1, 2020
Our sweet Sheri with her beautiful smile will be forever missed.
She was a wonderful daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend.
She will be in our hearts and memories forever.
Carolyn
Family
December 1, 2020
There are no words to describe the impact Sheri had on my life and many others. She will be dearly missed
Jay Collins
Brother
November 30, 2020
I knew Sheri for twenty years. We would greet each other with “ hi buddy”. She was an awesome woman! Worked tirelessly to help others.
Ken Altman
Friend
November 30, 2020
Sheri my heart hurts writing this note. You have left me with wonderful memories. I will definitely miss your smile and all our little talks. My co-work my friend you were so kind to all -OH HOW YOU WILL BE SURELY MISSED. Rest in peace.
Caroline
Friend
November 30, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
