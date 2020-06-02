Sherie Levin, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on May 31, 2020, at the age of 70. She is survived by her brother, Steve (Cindy) Levin and sister, Kelly Colon; nephews, Matt (Libby) Levin, Kyle Levin and Eli Colon; niece, Jordan Levin; great nieces, Harper and Scarlett Levin; dear friend, Kathy Levin; also survived by many loving cousins and friends. She was predeceased by her parents, Raymond Levin and Shirley Levin and her dear pet, Gizmo Levin.
Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Baltimore Animal Rescue & Care Shelter, Inc. (BARCS), 301 Stockholm Street, Baltimore, MD 21230 or Maryland SPCA, 3300 Falls Road, Baltimore, MD 21211 or the charity of your choice.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 2, 2020.