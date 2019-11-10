Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph H. Brown, Jr. Funeral Home PA - Baltimore
2140 N Fulton Ave.
Baltimore, MD 21217
410-383-2700
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Silas First Baptist Church Hall
91 W Earleigh Heights Rd
Severna Park, MD
View Map
Interment
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
11:30 AM
Maryland Veterans Cemetery
1122 Sunrise Beach Rd
Crownsville, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sherman Walton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sherman Gregory Walton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sherman Gregory Walton Notice
Sherman (Jimmie) passed on October 21, 2019. The eldest son of the late Eddie Bell Walton and Boyd N. Walton, Jr. He is survived by children- Deborah Cummings-Thomas, Sherman G. Walton, Jr, Christina E .Walton and Malieka I. Walton; siblings- Patricia Walton Caesar (Allen), Boyd (Judah) Walton III, Valerie T. Walton, David H. Walton, Carolyn Walton Lynch, three grandchildren, and extended family. Memorial Service to be held at Silas First Baptist Church Hall, Saturday, November 16 at 1:00 pm, 91 W Earleigh Heights Rd, Severna Park. Internment at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Monday, November 18 at 11:30 AM, 1122 Sunrise Beach Rd, Crownsville. Send condolences to: P. Walton Caesar 3604 Deslauriers Court, Temple Hills, MD 20748. In lieu of flowers: Donations in memory of to MCVETs or Baltimore Station non-profit organizations for homeless veterans. A full obituary can be found online at Joseph H Brown Jr. Funeral Home.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sherman's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -