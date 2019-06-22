Home

Sherri Herd, 52, died 31 May 2019 in Baltimore of unknown causes.Sherri was born April 22, 1967 in North Carolina.Later in life she found her love of Baltimore and has lived there for the last few years. Her family paid this tribute to her, "Sherri was a loving and caring person who would give the shirt off her back to someone who needed it. She was a gifted artist and proud mother of 4. She will be missed." She is survived by her children Dakota, Ciara, Johnna and Slater.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 22, 2019
