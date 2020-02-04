|
Sherrie Kavalsky, of Pikesville, MD, passed away on January 31, 2020 at the age of 73. Sherrie grew up in Baltimore and attended Forest Park High School and the University of Baltimore. She worked in office administration for the railroad and spent her free time playing piano. She cherished the companionship of her extended family and loved to celebrate birthdays and Jewish holidays with them. Sherrie is survived by her loving cousins, Albert Kavalsky and Eileen Leikach, Aunt Rae "Sissy" Bazensky, and many dear family members and friends. She was predeceased by her siblings, Richard (Darlene) Kavalsky and Bonnie Kavalsky, and her parents, Bertha and Bernard Kavalsky.
Funeral services and interment will be held at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery - 2100 Belair Road on Wednesday, February 5, at 12:15pm. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to The Associated: Jewish Community Federation of Baltimore, 101 W. Mt. Royal Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21201. In mourning at Moses Montefiore Anshe Emunah 7000 Rockland Hills Drive, Baltimore, MD 21209, Wednesday evening with services at 7pm.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 4, 2020