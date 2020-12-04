Sherry Lynn Hatch Stewart Miller, age 75 left this earth on November 20, 2020. Born in Havre De Grace, Maryland she was the daughter of the late Virgil and Genevieve Hatch.



In addition to her loving parents, Sherry was preceded in death by her husband Edward J Miller, her daughter Wendy A Stewart, and her sister Marsha L Hatch. She is survived by her daughter Nancy M Stewart and husband Michael J Schertle Jr, and daughter Kelly L Miller Martin and husband Timmy and her two grandchildren Jase & Gunnar Martin.



Sherry was an Avon representative for over 40 years and for many of those years also worked as a seamstress for Fashion Magic by Fendler. Sherry loved dogs and, in the seventies, she bred and showed German Shepherds. She enjoyed baking, sewing, and gardening. She was taking classes to learn how to imprint images on to items such as blankets, pillows, etc. She baked Christmas cookies with her daughters every year for the last 20 years. She took great joy in decorating the sugar cookies. Her cookies looked almost too good to eat. Sherry loved the water and owned a sailboat in her younger years. She was a world traveler, loved beaches, museums, zoos, and day trips. She enjoyed High Teas with her daughters. She loved doing things with her grandchildren and had many great adventures with them. She loved all the holidays. She loved going out and looking at Christmas decorations and attending seasonal events. She especially loved helping transform her daughter Nancy's yard into a graveyard every Halloween. Sherry was a member of the Red Hat Sisters and the Ladies Auxiliary of the Moose Lodge. She cherished the many friendships she made in The Red Hat's and enjoyed their adventures. She had a good, kind, caring heart and would always lend a hand to anyone who asked. She was a good Daughter, Sister, Mother, Grandmother and Friend.



Service will be Saturday, December 5 at St Joan Of Arc Church 222 Law Street Aberdeen MD 21001. Family will be at the church at 9:30 a.m. .for those wishing to express condolences, followed by a service at 10:00 a.m.



Flowers are welcome at the church or if you prefer a donation can be sent to Nancy Stewart c/o Sherry Miller P.O. Box 357 Aberdeen, MD 21001. The money will be divided among Sherry's favorite charities.



