Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St Clements Church
Chesaco Ave
Sherry Libkey


1958 - 2019
Sherry Libkey Notice
Born 12/10/1958 Death 6/20/2019

Sherry lost her battle with cancer on 6/20/19, Wife of Mark Dorzey, God Mother of Angela Kratz, Daughter of Marcella and James (Butch) Libkey, Sister to Linda & Craig Kratz, David Sr & Patty Dorzey, Richard & Janet Dorzey, Bruce Dorzey, John & Lois Gresdo, Phillis & Richard Flurry, Marie & Clyde Hisley, Aunt to Angela, Brad & Katie Kratz, David Jr & Amy Dorzey , Kimberly & Ryan Sands, Mary Beth & Andrew Thompson, Melissa & Greg Goldman, Shawn & Katie Gresdo, Kelly & Kevin Wolf, George & Linda Flury, Sara Flury, Plus many Loved Grand Nieces and Grand Nephews, A Christian Mass will be held at St Clements Church on Chesaco Ave on June 29th, 2019 at 10am with a Celebration of life to follow at the Marco Hunting and Fishing Club 1307 Wilson Point Rd.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 27, 2019
