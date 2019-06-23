Home

Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
(410) 252-6000
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
SHERRY McGAW Elberfeld

SHERRY McGAW Elberfeld Notice
On June 18,2019, SHERRY McGAW Elberfeld , loving wife of 56 years to Dr. Harrold T. Elberfeld ; loving mother of John Elberfeld and Andrew Elberfeld; dear sister of Linda Overton and her husband Michael Overton, D.V.M. ; cherished aunt of Paige and Brooke; sister in law of Martha Sampsell and her husband David, Susan Centers and her husband Bob, and Sally Harrold. Sherry is also survived by many caring friends.

The family will receive friends at the Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc., 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Road) Timonium, Maryland 21093 on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm and

6:00 pm to 9:00 pm, with a time of sharing at 3:30 and 7:30pm. Interment , Private.

www.lemmonfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 23, 2019
