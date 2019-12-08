Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fred L Jenkins Funeral Home
10 S High St
Morgantown, WV 26501
(304) 296-6446
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fred Jenkins Funeral Home
10 South High Street
Morgantown, WV
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fred Jenkins Funeral Home
10 South High Street
Morgantown, WV
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Fred Jenkins Funeral Home
10 South High Street
Morgantown, WV
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Fred Jenkins Funeral Home
10 South High Street
Morgantown, WV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sherry Trovato
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sherry Trovato

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sherry Trovato Notice
Sherry Lynn Trovato, 67, passed away on December 3, 2019. Born in Morgantown WV, Sherry moved to Baltimore, Maryland, and has remained a part of the Baltimore community for more than thirty years.

Sherry had a decorated career in the Maryland Correctional Facilities.

Sherry leaves behind her partner of 27 years, Joann "Po" Abbatiello, her sister Patricia (husband Anthony) Paris, brother-in-law Michael Corrado (wife Marti), nieces Danielle McWhorter and Gina Miller (husband Scott), and great-nieces Ashley O'Brien and Mackenzie Hilton.

The family will receive friends at the Fred Jenkins Funeral Home 10 South High Street Morgantown, WV 26501 on Monday, December 9, 2019, from 2 to 4 PM and 6 to 8 PM and again on Tuesday from 10 AM until time of services at 11 AM. Entombment will follow at the Beverly Hills Garden of Tranquility Mausoleum. Visit www.fredjenkinsfuneralhome.com to offer condolences and share a memory.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sherry's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -