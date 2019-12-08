|
Sherry Lynn Trovato, 67, passed away on December 3, 2019. Born in Morgantown WV, Sherry moved to Baltimore, Maryland, and has remained a part of the Baltimore community for more than thirty years.
Sherry had a decorated career in the Maryland Correctional Facilities.
Sherry leaves behind her partner of 27 years, Joann "Po" Abbatiello, her sister Patricia (husband Anthony) Paris, brother-in-law Michael Corrado (wife Marti), nieces Danielle McWhorter and Gina Miller (husband Scott), and great-nieces Ashley O'Brien and Mackenzie Hilton.
The family will receive friends at the Fred Jenkins Funeral Home 10 South High Street Morgantown, WV 26501 on Monday, December 9, 2019, from 2 to 4 PM and 6 to 8 PM and again on Tuesday from 10 AM until time of services at 11 AM. Entombment will follow at the Beverly Hills Garden of Tranquility Mausoleum. Visit www.fredjenkinsfuneralhome.com to offer condolences and share a memory.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 8, 2019