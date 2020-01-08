|
|
Sheryl Arthurs Dougherty, age 59, of Bel Air, MD passed away on January 2, 2020 at her home. Born in Pittsburgh, PA, she was the daughter of the late Ronald and Ann (Trainor) Arthurs. She was a teacher at a Harford County Middle School for 24 years and enjoyed gardening, spending time with her grandchildren and she loved to entertain family and friends.
Sheryl is survived by her daughters, Meghan (Bret) Whitmore and Kristin (Jeff) Murphy; sons, Frankie (Kirsten) Dougherty and Ronnie Dougherty; sisters, Sandy Kappus and Susan Lepera; grandchildren, Emerson Murphy, Elliot Murphy, Brayden Whitmore and Angel on the way, Parker Dougherty.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, MD on Thursday, January 9, 2020, from 2-4 & 7-9 pm. A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at St. Ignatius Catholic Church at 10:30 am.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 8, 2020