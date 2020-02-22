|
|
Sheryl Hanover (nee Bleich), of Baltimore, MD, passed away on February 20, 2020 at the age of 73. Sheryl was one of five children born to the late Bernice and Sidney Bleich. She grew up in the Pimlico area of Baltimore, on Cylburn Avenue, and attended Forest Park High School. In the early 1970s, Sheryl met Larry Hanover, who lived in her apartment building. Story has it she played hard to get, but finally succumbed to Larry's persistence, and the two were married in 1974.
Sheryl worked as a hairdresser until the children came, and then stayed home to care for her family. At the young age of 25, Sheryl welcomed her new husband's young siblings into her home and raised them as her own. She was a self-sacrificing woman, who always put the needs of others before her own. Ten years later, Sheryl and Larry were blessed with a child of their own, Emily. Giving the grandchildren their first piece of candy was a special event, reserved just for her, and she always had a Tootsie Roll Pop to give them every time she saw them. Her family was the most important thing to her, and she made each and every one of them feel special. Sheryl loved all of her children, grandchildren, grand-nieces, and grand-nephews endlessly.
In her spare time, Sheryl enjoyed playing mahjong with friends, going to Atlantic City to play the slot machines, and shopping. She was also a supporter and volunteer of Weekend Backpacks for Homeless Kids, whose mission is to provide nourishment to vulnerable youth in Baltimore City in order to foster their academic success.
Sheryl is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Larry Hanover, children, Beth Hanover, Brian (Mary) Hanover, Andrew (Michelle) Hanover, and Emily Hanover, siblings, Marleen Miller (Phillip Surosky), Denise (Fred) Silverstein, and Bentley (Jane) Bleich, brothers-in-law, Larry Ott and Mark Miller, and grandchildren, Max, Arabella, Teddy, Ellie, Samara, and Noah Hanover. She was predeceased by her sister, Noreen Ott, and parents, Bernice and Sidney Bleich.
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, February 23, at 2 pm. Interment Oheb Shalom Memorial Park - Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Weekend Backpacks For Homeless Kids, P.O. Box 21486, Baltimore, MD 21282. In mourning at 33 Willwood Court, Baltimore, MD 21209, Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2020