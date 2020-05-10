Shiqin Ma
1941-2020
On Saturday, May 2nd, Ms. Shiqin Ma passed away in Jintan District, Changzhou City, Jiangsu Province, China at age 79 after a long illness. She worked as a Registered Nurse for her entire career at the Jintan People's Hospital. She is the mother of Xiaolin Pelton (Peng) and son-in-law John Pelton of Baltimore. She is also survived by her husband Yingdong Peng, son Xiaowen Peng, daughter-in-law Li Chen, and grandson Zhengyu Peng.

A traditional Chinese funeral service began on May 3rd in China. Ms. Shiqin Ma will be forever remembered and loved by her family.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 10, 2020.
