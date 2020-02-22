|
On February 20, 2020 Shirley A. McKenzie (nee Bean) passed away. She was the beloved wife of the late Jack H. McKenzie and his wife Linda, and David A. McKenzie and his wife Rebecca; cherished grandmother of Nicole, Tiffany, Samantha, Brandon, Jackie, Cynthia, and Toni; loving great-grandmother of eight great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit at Schimunek Funeral Home Inc., 9705 Belair Rd. Nottingham, MD 21236 on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at Gardens of Faith Memorial Gardens. Those who wish may make memorial contributions in Shirley's name to the .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 22, 2020