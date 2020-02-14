Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
3:00 PM
Hebrew Young Mens Cemetery
5800 Windsor Mill Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Adler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Adler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Adler Notice
On February 13, 2020, Shirley Adler (nee Pass), of Baltimore, MD, passed away at the age of 97. She is survived by her children, Eileen (Mark) Pelovitz, Larry (Cammie) Adler, and Sandra (Patrick) Jenkins, grandchildren, Todd Newburger (Mae Frantz), and Jeffrey Newburger (Heather Shultz), and great-grandchildren, Callum, Ezra, and Ella Newburger. She is predeceased by her husband, Stanley Adler, her brother, Melvin Pass, and her parents, Thomas and Rose Pass.

Funeral services and interment will be held at Hebrew Young Mens Cemetery - 5800 Windsor Mill Road on Sunday, February 16, at 3 pm. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or Chizuk Amuno Congregation, 8100 Stevenson Road, Baltimore, MD 21208. In mourning at Pikesville DoubleTree by Hilton, 1726 Reisterstown Road, Baltimore, MD 21208, Sunday following interment.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -