|
|
On February 13, 2020, Shirley Adler (nee Pass), of Baltimore, MD, passed away at the age of 97. She is survived by her children, Eileen (Mark) Pelovitz, Larry (Cammie) Adler, and Sandra (Patrick) Jenkins, grandchildren, Todd Newburger (Mae Frantz), and Jeffrey Newburger (Heather Shultz), and great-grandchildren, Callum, Ezra, and Ella Newburger. She is predeceased by her husband, Stanley Adler, her brother, Melvin Pass, and her parents, Thomas and Rose Pass.
Funeral services and interment will be held at Hebrew Young Mens Cemetery - 5800 Windsor Mill Road on Sunday, February 16, at 3 pm. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or Chizuk Amuno Congregation, 8100 Stevenson Road, Baltimore, MD 21208. In mourning at Pikesville DoubleTree by Hilton, 1726 Reisterstown Road, Baltimore, MD 21208, Sunday following interment.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020