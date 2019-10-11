|
Shirley Ann Baker, of Havre de Grace, MD, passed away on October 6, 2019. She was 64.
Mrs. Baker was born in Havre de Grace, MD, to Charles Alvin Usilton, Sr., and Barbara Butschlinger Usilton. She was the devoted wife of 33 years of Robert James Baker, Jr., loving mother of Allison "Bree" Perry and Jordan Ryan Baker and his wife Mary Allison "Allie" Baker, of Havre de Grace, MD, and adoring grandmother of Evelyn Jane Baker.
Mrs. Baker loved to shop and go to yard sales. She enjoyed going to dinner with her friends and family and spending time at the beach.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Contributions may be made in her memory to METAvivor, Inc., 1783 Forest Drive #184, Annapolis, MD 21401, or Susan G. Komen Maryland, 303 International Circle, Ste 390, Hunt Valley, MD, 21030.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 11, 2019