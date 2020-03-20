Home

Zellman Mitchell Smith Funeral Home
123 S Washington Street
Havre de Grace, MD 21078
410-939-2882
Viewing
Sunday, Mar. 22, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 22, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
10:00 AM
Shirley Ann Bowman

Shirley Ann Bowman Notice
Shirley Ann Bowman of Havre de Grace, MD passed away on March 17, 2020 at her home. She was 68 and the loving wife of Lonnie Bowman. A viewing will be held from 4 P.M. to 8 P.M., with the family in attendance from 6 P.M. to 8 P.M., March 22, 2020 at the Zellman Funeral Home, P.A., 123 S. Washington Street, Havre de Grace, MD 21078.

A funeral service will be held at 10 A.M. on March 23, 2020 at the Zellman Funeral Home, P.A. Interment will be at the Harford Memorial Gardens. Messages of sharing and condolences may be made to www.zellmanfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 20, 2020
