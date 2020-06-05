Shirley Ann Kunaniec (nee Arbuthnot) of Forest Hill passed away on 5/30/2020 at the Senator Bob Hooper Hospice after a short illness. She was 70 years old.
Formerly from Dundalk, Shirley graduated from Dundalk Senior High and attended Dundalk Community College. She worked briefly in the Rod and Wire Mill and the Accounting Department of Bethlehem Steel Corporation in Sparrows Point. After the birth of her daughter, Kimberly, Shirley decided to become a stay-at-home mother and raise her daughter. In her later years, she worked at the Bel Air Auto Auction.
Family meant everything to Shirley and her world revolved around her husband, her daughter, and her grandson. She was a hands-on grandmother and was very involved in raising her grandson, Cole, from the time of his birth. Shirley loved the wilderness and enjoyed trips to the mountains and the beaches with her family.
Shirley is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Ann Esworthy; her grandson, Benjamin Cole Esworthy; and her brother, Bernard E. Kluga.
She was predeceased by her husband of 47 years, Alexander Peter Kunaniec Jr.; her father Edward J. Kluga; and her mother; Josephine Kluga (nee Skwirut).
A graveside service will be held 1 PM on Monday June 8, 2020 at Gardens of Faith Cemetery - 5598 Trumps Mill Road, Baltimore MD 21206.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 5, 2020.