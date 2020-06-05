Shirley Ann Kunaniec
Shirley Ann Kunaniec (nee Arbuthnot) of Forest Hill passed away on May 30, 2020; beloved wife of the late Alexander Kunaniec Jr, cherished mother of Kimberly Ann Esworthy, loving grandmother of Benjamin Cole Esworthy and dear sister of Bernard E. Kluga.

A graveside service will be held 1 PM on Monday June 8, 2020 at Gardens of Faith Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Gardens of Faith Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Forest Hill
3 Newport Drive
Forest Hill, MD 21050
410-893-7575
