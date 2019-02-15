Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
View Map
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
3911 Sweet Air Road
Phoenix, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Alexander
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Anne Alexander

Notice Condolences Flowers

Shirley Anne Alexander Notice
On February 13, 2019, Shirley Anne Alexander, beloved wife of the late John Robert Alexander, Sr.; devoted mother of Teresa Anne Barrett (Bob), Mary Ellen Heubeck (Tom), John Robert Alexander, Jr. (the late Carol), and Kathleen Marie Bristow (Tom); loving grandmother of Amanda, Emily, Nicole, Heather, Joey, Alex, Abigail, and Jessica.Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Road (beltway exit 26), on Sunday, Feb. 17th from 2-4 & 6-8 PM. A Funeral Service will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church, 3911 Sweet Air Road, Phoenix, Maryland 21131 on Monday, Feb. 18th at 11 AM. Interment St. John's Lutheran Church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to St. John's Lutheran Church, Defender of Animal Rights at http://www.adopt-a-pet.org/donateonline.html, or at www.RuckFuneralHomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
Download Now