On February 13, 2019, Shirley Anne Alexander, beloved wife of the late John Robert Alexander, Sr.; devoted mother of Teresa Anne Barrett (Bob), Mary Ellen Heubeck (Tom), John Robert Alexander, Jr. (the late Carol), and Kathleen Marie Bristow (Tom); loving grandmother of Amanda, Emily, Nicole, Heather, Joey, Alex, Abigail, and Jessica.Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Road (beltway exit 26), on Sunday, Feb. 17th from 2-4 & 6-8 PM. A Funeral Service will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church, 3911 Sweet Air Road, Phoenix, Maryland 21131 on Monday, Feb. 18th at 11 AM. Interment St. John's Lutheran Church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to St. John's Lutheran Church, Defender of Animal Rights at http://www.adopt-a-pet.org/donateonline.html, or at www.RuckFuneralHomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2019