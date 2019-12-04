|
|
On November 24th, 2019; Shirley F. Balfour; wife of the late John J. Balfour Jr.; mother of Linda Birch (Edward), and the late John J. Balfour III; grandmother of Charlene Vandusen (Dave), and Michelle Lyon (Sean); great grandmother of Erin Rasch (David), Kelly Mahon (Brian), Hannah, Rachel and Joshua Lyon; great-great grandmother of Oliver, Harlow, and Saylor Rasch, and Caroline and Delaney Mahon; sister of Beverly J. Miller.
Memorial tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 4, 2019